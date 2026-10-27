Final electoral roll under SIR to be out on Oct 27

BENGALURU: The final electoral roll as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) will be released on October 27, 2026 by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka.

Election officials said, “The number of electors will again change from what was announced in the draft electoral rolls published on August 24, 2026 due to inclusions and deletions. Foreign nationals who were so far included in the rolls have been removed under SIR.”

The draft electoral roll listed 4,46,80,151 electors -- 2,21,59,240 males, 2,24,73,864 females and 2,871 others.

The officials said that forms of electors received during the claims and objections period (from June 16 to September 23) were processed for inclusion in the final electoral rolls. The forms received after that will be included/deleted in the subsequent supplementary rolls.

Data from the CEO’s office showed that a total of 19,50,446 forms were received for processing during the claims and objections period.

Poll office got 58,475 Form 7s for deletion

The forms included 7,87,534 Form 6s for inclusion and 4,530 Form 6As for inclusion of NRI voters. Also 58,475 Form 7s for deletion and 10,99,907 Form 8s for correction were received.

The officials said, “No forms were processed without proper documents for inclusion, deletion or correction. Some applications were also rejected. The total number of electors in the final rolls will change.