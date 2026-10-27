Final electoral roll under SIR to be out on Oct 27

BENGALURU: The final electoral roll as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) will be released on October 27, 2026 by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka.
Election officials said, “The number of electors will again change from what was announced in the draft electoral rolls published on August 24, 2026 due to inclusions and deletions. Foreign nationals who were so far included in the rolls have been removed under SIR.”
The draft electoral roll listed 4,46,80,151 electors -- 2,21,59,240 males, 2,24,73,864 females and 2,871 others.
The officials said that forms of electors received during the claims and objections period (from June 16 to September 23) were processed for inclusion in the final electoral rolls. The forms received after that will be included/deleted in the subsequent supplementary rolls.
Data from the CEO’s office showed that a total of 19,50,446 forms were received for processing during the claims and objections period.
Poll office got 58,475 Form 7s for deletion
The forms included 7,87,534 Form 6s for inclusion and 4,530 Form 6As for inclusion of NRI voters. Also 58,475 Form 7s for deletion and 10,99,907 Form 8s for correction were received.
The officials said, “No forms were processed without proper documents for inclusion, deletion or correction. Some applications were also rejected. The total number of electors in the final rolls will change.
It will again change when the supplementary electoral list is released in January after the special drive. All forms received were verified for duplication, inclusion and deletion through the ECINET app and with the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) list of Karnataka and of other states.”
According to the draft electoral roll, 3,70,341 electors were young voters (aged 18-19 years), 83,87,880 were aged between 20 and 29, 5,55,691 were People With Disabilities and 3,92,302 were aged above 85. The draft also listed 951 NRI electors and 44,176 service voters.
The SIR exercise in Karnataka was conducted despite stern opposition from opposition political parties across India and the ruling Congress in Karnataka. It started on June 30 with the enumeration phase and will conclude on October 27, with the release of the final electoral roll. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is conducting the SIR across the country in a phased manner.
As of June 16, before the commencement of SIR, Karnataka had listed 5,54,32,314 electors. This number changed to 4,46,80,151 when the draft electoral roll was published, cleaning 1,07,96,339 electors listed under Absent (15,17,042 -- 2.74%), Shifted (65,45,679 -- 11.81%), Dead (16,39,864 -- 2.96%), Duplicate (7,09,870 -- 1.28%) and Others (3,83,884 -- 0.69%) categories.
The Congress has begun preparations to send more than 5,000 people to Delhi from Bangalore and other parts of Karnataka for the INDIA bloc’s “Save Vote, Save Country, Mata Uliso–Desha Uliso, Delhi Chalo” protest rally scheduled for November 1 at the Ramlila Maidan.
A preparatory meeting was held at the KPCC office in Bengaluru to plan the Karnataka contingent’s participation. Party office-bearers, DCC presidents, block Congress presidents and heads of various KPCC departments attended the meeting, where they were instructed to mobilise workers in large numbers for the Delhi movement.
Speaking on the INDIA bloc’s agitation against the SIR of electoral rolls, Hariprasad said a large protest is planned in Bengaluru on November 5, following the rally will be organised at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. “We all should go to that protest. We have held a meeting on this,” he said. Leaders of INDIA bloc parties, including the CPI and CPM, are expected to attend the Bengaluru protests.