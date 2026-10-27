Karnataka Deputy CM Parameshwara hospitalised over heart-related problem

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Tumakuru district in-charge Minister Dr G Parameshwara was admitted to Vaidehi Hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday following a heart-related health problem.

Parameshwara reportedly developed health complications while attending the inauguration of a badminton event, following which he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Health Minister UT Khader and Home Minister Priyank Kharge visited the hospital and enquired about his health with the doctors.

Speaking to the media, Khader said Parameshwara was stable and responding to treatment. He added that the Deputy Chief Minister had spoken to them and that doctors were continuing to provide medical care.

Further details regarding his condition and the nature of the heart-related problem are awaited.