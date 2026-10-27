Mallikarjun Kharge exposed Cong frustration: BJP

BENGALURU: BJP leaders in Karnataka on Monday slammed AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his father during a Congress programme in Bihar.
Former CM and MP Basavaraj Bommai said Kharge’s remarks do not befit his seniority and dignity, and are highly condemnable. He should observe how the public responded previously when he made similar statements and react accordingly, Bommai said. “Unable to defeat the BJP electorally, Congress has resorted to the politics of personal abuse. Dragging the PM’s parents into political discourse reflects the party’s desperation and declining standards,” he said.
BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya said, “Forget steering, balancing, and offering mature leadership to the Congress, he is unable to keep the Congress unit and the government in his home state intact. The government with a super majority is on the verge of collapsing, with one powerful faction blackmailing and honey-trapping another powerful faction.”
Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka and Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra stated Kharge’s remarks reveal the frustration and intellectual bankruptcy of the Congress party. They demanded that the Congress leader apologise before the people of the nation.
BJP leaders staged a demonstration at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru to condemn the Congress leader’s remarks.
Office-bearers’ meet
Karnataka BJP will hold a meeting of its state office-bearers in Bengaluru on November 2. The party’s state in-charge Harish Dwivedi, who will be in Karnataka from November 2 to 4, will meet senior leaders, said State president BY Vijayendra. Claiming that there is a pro-BJP wave building up in the state, he said the party is prepared for the upcoming local body elections.