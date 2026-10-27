Mallikarjun Kharge exposed Cong frustration: BJP

BENGALURU: BJP leaders in Karnataka on Monday slammed AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his father during a Congress programme in Bihar.

Former CM and MP Basavaraj Bommai said Kharge’s remarks do not befit his seniority and dignity, and are highly condemnable. He should observe how the public responded previously when he made similar statements and react accordingly, Bommai said. “Unable to defeat the BJP electorally, Congress has resorted to the politics of personal abuse. Dragging the PM’s parents into political discourse reflects the party’s desperation and declining standards,” he said.

BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya said, “Forget steering, balancing, and offering mature leadership to the Congress, he is unable to keep the Congress unit and the government in his home state intact. The government with a super majority is on the verge of collapsing, with one powerful faction blackmailing and honey-trapping another powerful faction.”