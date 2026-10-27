SIR: Over 9,064 voters, including 40 foreign citizens deleted in Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU: Forty foreign citizens were among 9,064 electors deleted from the electoral rolls in Dakshina Kannada following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the final electoral roll for the district released on Tuesday showed.

Deputy Commissioner Darshan H.V. said the deleted names comprised 7,937 voters who had permanently shifted their residence, 766 with duplicate entries, 321 deceased voters and 40 who were found to be citizens of other countries such as Nepal (17), United Kingdom (2), Canada (5), Australia (6), USA (6) and one each from Netherlands, South Africa, Ireland and Norway.

He said the 40 individuals, though of Indian origin, had acquired foreign citizenship and were therefore not eligible to remain on the electoral rolls.

Despite the deletions, the district registered a net increase of 32,061 voters. The electorate rose from 16,46,387 in the draft electoral roll published on August 24 to 16,78,448 in the final roll. A total of 41,125 names were added after publication of the draft list, while 9,064 names were removed.

Among the Assembly constituencies, Mangaluru City South recorded the highest net addition of 6,019 voters, with 1,529 deletions, followed by Belthangady (4,295 additions, 1,376 deletions), Mangaluru City North (4,234; 1,386), Moodbidri (4,021; 812), Bantwal (3,966; 893), Mangaluru (3,945; 1,010), Sullia (2,974; 1,020) and Puttur (2,607; 1,038).