CM DK Shivakumar vows to protect voters’ rights

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that his government and the Congress party are committed to protecting the voters’ rights and ensuring that no eligible voter is denied his/her right to vote.

He was replying to reporters on the issue of deletion of a large number of names from the voters’ list. Shivakumar alleged that leaders of opposition parties had misused Form 7 to seek deletion of eligible voters’ names from the list. There are legal provisions to deal with violations related to the electoral process, he said.

SIR started in Karnataka from June 30 with house-to-house verification and was completed despite protests from various quarters, including Congress in Karnataka. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, KPCC president BK Hariprasad and other senior Congress leaders had alleged bulk printing and submission of Form 7s for voter deletions. They had also protested outside the CEO’s office on October 1, demanding FIRs.