Prominent Veerashaiva-Lingayat leader Shivanand Koujalagi passes away at 87

BELAGAVI: Senior politician, former Karnataka Public Works minister and prominent Veerashaiva-Lingayat leader Shivanand H Koujalagi passed away at his residence in Bailhongal on Friday morning. He was 87 and had been suffering from age-related ailments.

A recipient of the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, Koujalagi made significant contributions to politics, education and social welfare. His demise marks the end of a distinguished chapter in the political and social history of Belagavi district.

Born to Hemappa and Gouramma, Koujalagi completed his education in Belagavi and Hubballi before obtaining a law degree in 1964. He began his legal practice in Savadatti and Bailhongal. He married Sushila, daughter of freedom fighter and former MLC Basappanna Aragavi.

Koujalagi entered the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in 1985 as a Janata Party candidate and was re-elected in 1989. He won a third term in 1994 on a Janata Dal ticket and served as Public Works Minister in the government headed by H. D. Deve Gowda. In 1996, he was elected to the Lok Sabha and served as Chief Whip during Deve Gowda's tenure.

Beyond politics, Koujalagi played a key role in educational development through the KLE Society, serving as its director and president. He was also associated with the Kittur Rani Channamma educational institutions in Bailhongal and served on the Karnataka University Syndicate.