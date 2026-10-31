Karnataka CM DKS mourns Joshimath helicopter crash as recovery of victims’ bodies begins

BENGALURU: As rescuers trekked through treacherous Himalayan terrain braving the extreme cold to bring back the bodies of those killed in a helicopter crash near Joshimath, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Saturday that the tragedy had left the state "in great shock," and urged the many Karnataka pilgrims still in the hills to take extra care.

The helicopter was flying from Shri Badrinath Dham in Chamoli to Dehradun when it crashed, turning what should have been a journey of devotion into one of Uttarakhand’s saddest episodes this pilgrimage season.

An operation has been on since morning to retrieve the bodies from the crash site and carry them along a trekking route to the roadhead, said Prateek Jain, CEO of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA). From there, the mortal remains will be airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh, where families of the victims are already arriving.

In Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the crash had particularly hit Karnataka, whose devotees travel in large numbers to the Himalayan shrines. He recalled visiting the region himself two to three years ago.

"The tragedy that has happened in Uttarakhand is a matter of great shock for all of us," he said, adding that it was a serious concern for the state and its people.