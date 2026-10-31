KPSC controversy: Union Minister Kumaraswamy challenges Karnataka government to order any inquiry

BENGALURU: Union Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday challenged the State government to order any inquiry into his alleged role in the controversy surrounding the recruitment of 364 candidates through the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) in 2011, asserting that neither he nor former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda had any personal interest in the selection process.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi Kumaraswamy said the recruitment process had come under a cloud following a complaint filed by a woman candidate in 2014, leading to a CID inquiry.

"The entire process was cast under suspicion based on a complaint by the daughter of an Assistant Commissioner. What interest did I or Deve Gowda have in the 2011 batch? If anyone alleges that I was involved in irregularities, let them conduct any inquiry. I am ready to face it," he said.

Defending the selected candidates, he said several beneficiaries came from poor families and had struggled to secure government jobs. He cited the example of a visually challenged candidate who was selected as a tahsildar among the 364 candidates.