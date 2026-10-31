KPSC controversy: Union Minister Kumaraswamy challenges Karnataka government to order any inquiry

BENGALURU: Union Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday challenged the State government to order any inquiry into his alleged role in the controversy surrounding the recruitment of 364 candidates through the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) in 2011, asserting that neither he nor former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda had any personal interest in the selection process.
Speaking to reporters in Delhi Kumaraswamy said the recruitment process had come under a cloud following a complaint filed by a woman candidate in 2014, leading to a CID inquiry.
"The entire process was cast under suspicion based on a complaint by the daughter of an Assistant Commissioner. What interest did I or Deve Gowda have in the 2011 batch? If anyone alleges that I was involved in irregularities, let them conduct any inquiry. I am ready to face it," he said.
Defending the selected candidates, he said several beneficiaries came from poor families and had struggled to secure government jobs. He cited the example of a visually challenged candidate who was selected as a tahsildar among the 364 candidates.
"Many of them belonged to poor families and had worked as labourers to make ends meet. There were also pregnant women among those selected. I had raised my voice in their support," he said.
He maintained that allegations that appointments had been secured by paying money were unfair to deserving candidates. Referring to the legal developments, he said the Supreme Court had passed an order on the issue and questioned attempts to revive the controversy.
Dismisses reports of house raid
Asked about reports of a possible raid or mahazar at his residence, Kumaraswamy suggested that the episode could have been staged.
"My opinion is that it could have been staged by setting up a scene, much like a studio shooting set. I do not want to discuss the matter at length," he said.
Rahul Gandhi's phone call
Reacting to questions about Rahul Gandhi and possible political developments in the coming days, Kumaraswamy said the matter could be discussed after the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations.
He questioned why he should be arrested and suggested that political discussions involving Rahul Gandhi could be aimed at saving someone's face.
"We can discuss what is going to happen in the next one or two weeks after Rajyotsava. Let the celebrations get over," he said.
Seeks support for HMT
On the HMT watch factory, Kumaraswamy appealed for encouragement and support to revive the once-popular public sector brand.
He said even a small positive message from the media could help the factory and revive interest in its watches.