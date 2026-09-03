Insider involved ?: Telangana weapon theft raises security concerns in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The reported theft of 12 service weapons, including assault rifles, from the Madras Regiment armoury in Bollarum, Secunderabad Cantonment, has raised serious security concerns in the neighbouring state of Karnataka.

Former police officials are calling for heightened vigilance, particularly along interstate borders, while stressing that the circumstances and chronology of the incident must be established before concluding the missing weapons.

Speaking to TNIE, former DG&IGP ST Ramesh said the incident is a matter of concern with grave internal security implications. He said assault rifles are deadly weapons, capable of causing severe damage and are meant for use by the armed forces and paramilitary personnel, generally during war. “The fact that assault rifles are missing is dangerous, and the possibilities are scary,” Ramesh said, adding that it was unclear whether the weapons had been stolen. How and where they could be used or whether any terrorist or extremist organisation was involved makes this incident fraught with greater dangers, he said.

Ramesh also flagged security lapses, noting that armouries are guarded round-the-clock by armed personnel. He said Karnataka should immediately enhance vigilance, particularly at interstate checkpoints.

Former IGP Gopal B Hosur said it would be premature to conclude that the weapons had been stolen without knowing the circumstances and chronology of the incident. He said an audit would first have to establish whether the 12 weapons were actually missing or had been issued to personnel and not returned.