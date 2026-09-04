Four dump chopped sambar deer remains in Karnataka's MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, escape

BENGALURU: Around three weeks after the Hanur shooting incident in Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, a poaching case in MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary has come to light. However, foresters were unable to nab the poachers.

Officials said the incident happened at 11.30pm on September 1 in Hanur buffer range of Hanur Wildlife sub-division near Uduthorehalli reservoir dam gate. “Anti-poaching camp staffers reported hearing sounds during patrolling. When they approached the location, they saw four people with sacks and bundles on their heads. They tried to catch them but they escaped, leaving their items behind. When the bundles were opened, they found sambar deer chopped into pieces. The head of a Schedule-1 species was also found,” a senior forest official said.

The official admitted that they were unable to nab the poachers. “We are trying to establish the identity of the poachers. Preliminary investigation revealed that the animal was shot down. We have also seized the weapons they left behind. A wildlife offence report has been filed and investigation is under way,” the official said.

The forest department dog squad has also been deployed. The official said that in recent times, there has been a rise in wildlife poaching cases and many are coming to light. After the Hanur incident, patrolling in other forest divisions has also intensified.

Sources said the Chamarajanagar district commissioner had submitted the inquiry report to the chief secretary which is to be shared with the CM and Forest Minister.