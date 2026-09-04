Karnataka Lokayukta takes up sumoto case over children injured due to ceiling plaster collapse

BENGALURU: Lokayukta Justice B S Patil on Thursday took up a suomoto case based on the media report about children injured after a portion of the ceiling plaster of a classroom collapsed on them during classes being conducted at the government school in Mugaloli Thanda of Bagalkot taluk on Wednesday.
He issued a notice to the Additional Chief Secretary, School Education and Literacy Department; Commissioner of Public Instructions; Additional Commissioner; Deputy Commissioner of Bagalkot; Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat of Bagalkot; Deputy Director; and Block Education Officer (BEO) of Public Instructions Department.
The Lokayukta directed the Additional Commissioner of Dharwad, Education Department, Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Director and BEO to appear in person on October 7 and submit a report on the incident.
In view of this incident, the Lokayukta directed the Lokayukta police to conduct a safety audit by visiting the schools randomly to check the status of the buildings, including safety norms and infrastructure, in the Bagalkot district and submit a report.
Action Taken:
Meanwhile, after the incident on Wednesday, District Administration, Bagalkot, has taken swift action including the long-term measures.
According to the official statement, eight children admitted to the District Hospital have been treated and safely discharged.
The Head Master (HM) and Junior Engineer (JE), PRED, have been placed under suspension, and suspension of Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), PRED has been recommended to the competent authority.
Further, a show-cause notices have been issued to DDPI, BEO and EO, Taluk Panchayat. As an immediate safety measure, students of Class 4th to 6th are being shifted to nearby KPS School (1.5 km away). Transportation cost will be borne by the Education Department.
Students of Class 1st to 3rd will continue in safe classrooms at Mugalolli LT School itself. Four new classrooms will be constructed - 2 by Education Department and 2 under VBGRAMG scheme.
Structural fitness of all 9,449 classrooms in the district will be re-assessed by PRED and PWD with third-party inspection within one month.
An emergency meeting was convened on September 3, with PWD, PRED, RWS and all BEOs to review overall school safety, including safe drinking water and safe classroom environment.
HESCOM has been directed to immediately identify and remove high-tension power lines hanging over school premises across the district.
The District Administration is committed to ensuring complete safety and well-being of all students, an official statement said.