Karnataka Lokayukta takes up sumoto case over children injured due to ceiling plaster collapse

BENGALURU: Lokayukta Justice B S Patil on Thursday took up a suomoto case based on the media report about children injured after a portion of the ceiling plaster of a classroom collapsed on them during classes being conducted at the government school in Mugaloli Thanda of Bagalkot taluk on Wednesday.

He issued a notice to the Additional Chief Secretary, School Education and Literacy Department; Commissioner of Public Instructions; Additional Commissioner; Deputy Commissioner of Bagalkot; Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat of Bagalkot; Deputy Director; and Block Education Officer (BEO) of Public Instructions Department.

The Lokayukta directed the Additional Commissioner of Dharwad, Education Department, Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Director and BEO to appear in person on October 7 and submit a report on the incident.

In view of this incident, the Lokayukta directed the Lokayukta police to conduct a safety audit by visiting the schools randomly to check the status of the buildings, including safety norms and infrastructure, in the Bagalkot district and submit a report.