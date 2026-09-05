Five undertrials try to kill warder at Bengaluru central jail

BENGALURU: In a horrific incident, five undertrial prisoners allegedly assaulted a jail warder at the Bengaluru Central Prison and tried to strangle him to death following a dispute over articles being brought into the prison. The Parappana Agrahara police registered an FIR against the five accused.
They have been identified as Mohammad Muzammil, Abdul Shafghan, Mohammad Rizwan, Niyaz and Kalandar Shafi, all undertrials lodged at the prison. The victim, Manjunath Haveli, who has been working as a jail warder at the prison since 2019, is currently working as a case handler in the convict division.
According to the complaint filed by Manjunath HG (50), in-charge superintendent of the prison, the incident took place around 10.45 am on Wednesday, when Haveli had gone to Annex-1 Prison to collect some information.
Prison warder assaulted, strangled
Muzammil allegedly confronted Haveli over an earlier incident on August 22 when Haveli had stopped additional articles from being taken inside the prison. Muzammil allegedly abused and threatened the warder before punching him on the face and nose, causing him to bleed.
The other four accused allegedly joined Muzammil and dragged Haveli into another room inside the prison, where all five allegedly assaulted him. They then allegedly strangled him and attempted to suffocate and kill him. Prison staff present at the spot intervened and rescued him, the FIR states.
Based on the complaint, the Parappana Agrahara police registered an FIR against the five undertrial prisoners under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 132 (assault or criminal force against a public servant) and other sections of the BNS.