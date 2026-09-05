Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar: No U-turn, will explore new routes for tunnel road

BENGALURU: A day after the Karnataka cabinet decided to withdraw the controversial Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026 that would have allowed the government to use up to 5% of public parks for infrastructure and utility projects, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar here on Friday spoke about exploring alternative routes to implement the proposed 16.5-km tunnel road from Hebbal to Silk Board. He hinted at dropping the idea of using a portion of Lalbagh for the project as proposed earlier.

Taking on BJP, he rejected that it was a U-turn by the government. “We are not selling parks. There is no intention to take over Lalbagh. Alternative routes (for tunnel road) will be examined,” he told reporters.

“I have no reason to do a U-turn. We have respected people’s sentiments. The Bill has been withdrawn only to facilitate a detailed discussion in the legislature. There is no question of prestige. If people oppose a Bill, the government can withdraw it,” he said.