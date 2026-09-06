Karnataka's Upper Bhadra Project reaches key milestone; leaders call for completion by 2028

CHITRADURGA: Sunday marked a significant milestone for the people of Chitradurga district as water from the Upper Bhadra Project was released through the Chitradurga Branch Canal, fulfilling a longstanding demand for water in the drought-prone region.

Following the efforts of Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Chitradurga district in-charge Minister T Raghumurthy, 3 TMC of water began flowing through the canal. Though the project has faced delays over the years, its implementation is expected to help address the district’s longstanding water needs.

The Upper Bhadra Project, conceived to provide irrigation to drought-prone areas of central Karnataka, reached a key milestone with the release of water into the Chitradurga Branch Canal, leaders said on Sunday.

The project covers 12 taluks across Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru, Chitradurga and Davanagere districts. It envisages the allocation of 29.90 TMC of water to irrigate about 2.25 lakh hectares and fill 367 tanks.