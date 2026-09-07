Karnataka former CM Siddaramaiah's show of strength at BC rally sends message to Congress top brass

BENGALURU: A backward classes rally on Sunday turned into a show of strength for former CM Siddaramaiah, who sought to put an end to speculation over his political future by declaring that he would remain active in politics, though he would not contest elections again.
Speaking during the silver jubilee celebrations of the Karnataka Rajya Hindulida Jatigala Okkuta (backward classes federation) at Palace Grounds here, Siddaramaiah said, “I will remain active in politics, but I will not be in electoral politics. The electoral system has become very expensive and has deteriorated. I have also grown old.”
His supporters repeatedly raised slogans urging him to continue in active politics, while Chikkaballapura MLA Pradeep Eshwar went a step further by referring Siddaramaiah as the “next chief minister”. Supporters also held placards in his support.
The absence of several prominent leaders associated with Siddaramaiah’s earlier AHINDA politics -- PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and former minister H C Mahadevappa -- was conspicuous. Their absence has triggered speculation over a possible realignment within the AHINDA camp, particularly amid reports that some of these leaders did not back Siddaramaiah’s continuation as CM with the Congress high command.
Ministers Ajay Singh, Byrathi Suresh and Santosh Lad attended the event. Former minister K N Rajanna, a prominent ST Nayaka leader, was also absent, amid speculation about his future political moves.
Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara cautioned against viewing Siddaramaiah’s stepping down as CM as an end to his political influence.
Political observers said the rally sent a clear message to both Siddaramaiah’s rivals within the Congress and the party high command that he continues to command a substantial political base and cannot be ignored in key decisions, particularly as the party prepares for the 2028 Assembly elections.
Siddu bats for 75% quota
Congress Working Committee member and former CM Siddaramaiah on Sunday demanded 75 per cent reservation for Dalits, backward classes and minorities, arguing that reservation should be based on the population of individual communities. After receiving a felicitation during the silver jubilee celebrations of the Karnataka State Backward Classes Federation at Palace Grounds here, Siddaramaiah said reservation based on caste population was essential to ensure social justice. He said communities outside the top three ‘varnas’ were historically denied opportunities.
Cong committed to AHINDA: CM
Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the Congress is committed to the AHINDA ideology and the party would intensify efforts to consolidate the support of backward classes and other marginalised sections. “AHINDA is the Congress ideology. Our leader Rahul Gandhi has guided us. Siddaramaiah, the KPCC leadership and ministers are united in driving forward the vision for backward classes,” he said.
Siddu backs caste survey implementation
Siddaramaiah strongly backed the implementation of the socio-economic and educational survey conducted by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission. The former CM said he had accepted the report towards the end of his tenure, but its disclosure was subsequently blocked by a court order. He urged the backward classes federation to work towards getting the stay vacated so that the report could eventually be implemented. “I have faith that the chief minister and everyone, the ministers here, will listen to me. The report must be implemented,” he said.
AHINDA is not anyone’s personal property: Satish
PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi said he was not invited to the programme. “They did not invite us, so I did not go. Shouldn’t they invite us? How can one go without being invited?” Jarkiholi told reporters. “There is no need to take this seriously. AHINDA is not anyone’s personal property. Anyone can claim AHINDA,” he said.