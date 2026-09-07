Karnataka former CM Siddaramaiah's show of strength at BC rally sends message to Congress top brass

BENGALURU: A backward classes rally on Sunday turned into a show of strength for former CM Siddaramaiah, who sought to put an end to speculation over his political future by declaring that he would remain active in politics, though he would not contest elections again.

Speaking during the silver jubilee celebrations of the Karnataka Rajya Hindulida Jatigala Okkuta (backward classes federation) at Palace Grounds here, Siddaramaiah said, “I will remain active in politics, but I will not be in electoral politics. The electoral system has become very expensive and has deteriorated. I have also grown old.”

His supporters repeatedly raised slogans urging him to continue in active politics, while Chikkaballapura MLA Pradeep Eshwar went a step further by referring Siddaramaiah as the “next chief minister”. Supporters also held placards in his support.

The absence of several prominent leaders associated with Siddaramaiah’s earlier AHINDA politics -- PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and former minister H C Mahadevappa -- was conspicuous. Their absence has triggered speculation over a possible realignment within the AHINDA camp, particularly amid reports that some of these leaders did not back Siddaramaiah’s continuation as CM with the Congress high command.

Ministers Ajay Singh, Byrathi Suresh and Santosh Lad attended the event. Former minister K N Rajanna, a prominent ST Nayaka leader, was also absent, amid speculation about his future political moves.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara cautioned against viewing Siddaramaiah’s stepping down as CM as an end to his political influence.

Political observers said the rally sent a clear message to both Siddaramaiah’s rivals within the Congress and the party high command that he continues to command a substantial political base and cannot be ignored in key decisions, particularly as the party prepares for the 2028 Assembly elections.