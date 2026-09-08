Experts: What about unaccounted-for Cauvery water flowing into Tamil Nadu?

BENGALURU: Even as Karnataka farmers watch their crops wilt without rain, those from the Cauvery basin are asking: What about massive unaccounted for inflows going into Tamil Nadu every year?

Thimme Gowda, former managing director of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam, said, “So much of unaccounted for excess water flows into Tamil Nadu every year during rain and floods. That could be a few tmcft every year. Why is no one accounting for it?”

He pointed out that Tamil Nadu is not begging for drinking water, but for irrigation purposes, even as Karnataka’s own standing crops in Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Mysuru show clear signs of distress. “We are not able to irrigate our crops here, but we are asked to release water to Tamil Nadu for their crop,” he said.

Between 1924 and 1974, Karnataka released around 600 tmcft of Cauvery water annually to Tamil Nadu, while utilising less than 137 tmcft for itself. That means Tamil Nadu is drawing nearly five times the water Karnataka has kept for itself.

He said, “For 50 years, Karnataka sacrificed its growth, its agriculture, and its future to uphold an archaic agreement between princely Mysore and the British-controlled erstwhile Madras presidency.

Today, the neighbouring state cries foul the moment Karnataka tries to protect its parched lands and desperate farmers. The unaccounted for inflows near Biligundlu represent everything wrong with how this dispute has been handled for decades.”