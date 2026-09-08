ISRO not getting privatised, says Chairman Narayanan

BENGALURU: The US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Monday said India and the US were moving towards “co-creation” from “cooperation” and data-sharing. He stressed that NASA and ISRO will be working together on the Moon Base Programme, and said: “Make no mistake: we are going back to the Moon, and we want India by our side on the lunar surface.”

“When the United States and India work together, we do not just practice addition; we practice multiplication. Not even the sky is the limit. Let us work together to build a global space economy. Let us return to the Moon together. And let us prove to the world that when free nations lead in space, the entire world looks up with hope and further aspirations.”

He was speaking at the inauguration of the three day long, ninth edition, Bengaluru Space Expo- 2026, organised by Confederation of Indian Industry, in partnership with ISRO, IN-SPAe and New Space India Limited (NSIL), in Bengaluru.

Gor said the Moon “may be our destination, but the engine of this journey is ground-level innovation, including the laboratories, startups and commercial markets.” India’s bold space sector reforms have ignited a commercial awakening. Innovators like Pixxel and GalaxEye are redefining Earth observation. Digantara is leading the way in space situational awareness. Bellatrix is propelling space forward. Pioneers like Skyroot and Agnikul are building next-generation launch capabilities, he said.

“The American market is open to you. Our investors are watching you. Our ecosystems welcome you. We are here to help you make that leap,” he asserted to the Indian space sector firms.

Referring to the 9th edition of the US-India Civil Space Joint Working Group meeting that was recently held in Bengaluru, Gor said the discussions affirmed that the partnerships are no longer just about cooperation; it is about co-creation. “We are no longer just sharing data; we are co-designing instruments, co-funding startups, and co-authoring the future of human discovery.”