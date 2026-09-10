ED raids on Jarkiholi properties stretch beyond 36 hours, overseas investments under scanner

BENGALURU: The Enforcement Directorate’s marathon searches at properties linked to Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, his family members and close associates stretched beyond 36 hours across Karnataka and Maharashtra, with the agency reportedly focusing on documents and financial records relating to alleged investments by the Jarkiholi family in business ventures in African countries.

The searches, which began early Wednesday, continued through Thursday as ED officials examined documents, electronic records and other material at multiple locations, including premises in Belagavi and Gokak and properties linked to family members and associates. The scale and duration of the operation have intensified political speculation over the investigation and its possible ramifications for the Congress leader.

Sources said the ED is believed to have seized between Rs 2 crore and Rs 3 crore in cash during the searches, though there was no official confirmation from the agency regarding the amount or nature of the material seized.

According to MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi, Satish’s brother, the ED raid was carried out in response to allegations raised before the agency against Satish. He said his family would furnish all relevant documents sought by the ED to establish that the businesses in which Satish and his family members are involved are legal and legitimate.

He denied claims by some news channels that Satish had invested around Rs 700-800 crore in Africa, saying that Rahul Jarkiholi, Priyanka Jarkiholi and his sister Mahadevi had each invested only Rs 25,000 in African ventures.

The probe is reportedly centred on overseas investments allegedly made by the Jarkiholi family, particularly in African countries. Investigators are understood to be examining the source of funds, financial transactions and documentation relating to the investments.

As part of the investigation, the ED also questioned Jarkiholi’s sister at the residence of her husband, Y Manjunath, a Joint Commissioner of Excise. She was reportedly questioned about the family’s overseas investments and financial dealings.

One of the associates of the Jarkiholi brothers, Dr Girish Sonwalkar, confirmed that he too was questioned by ED officials.

“I was questioned about some investments and I answered their questions,” Sonwalkar told The New Indian Express, without elaborating on the details of the questioning.

Jarkiholi’s supporters have sought to give the raids a broader political dimension, arguing that the minister is being targeted because of his growing influence among backward classes and his expanding role in Karnataka politics. They alleged that the objective was to politically weaken a prominent backward-class leader before he could consolidate his position further.

The prolonged searches have also fuelled speculation in Karnataka’s political circles over the possible impact of the ED action on Jarkiholi’s political standing.

For now, the focus remains on the financial trail that prompted the searches. With officials continuing to scrutinise documents and records relating to overseas business interests, the investigation is expected to shed more light on the nature, scale and source of the alleged investments in Africa.

So far, the ED has not publicly disclosed the full scope of its investigation or issued a statement on the material recovered during the searches.