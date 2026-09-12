Bengaluru road expansion not a solution without driving discipline, alternatives exist

Consider the following scenarios, each followed by a question, and think what the answers should be: Example 1: The examination date has been announced, scheduled to be held three months later. What should the students do? Should they wait to write the examination and then start preparing for it? Or should they prepare for it ahead of the exams to ensure they do well in it?

Example 2: A team of surgeons is preparing to perform an open-heart surgery on a patient. Does the team ask the patient to come directly to the operation theatre to undergo the surgery? Or does the team get the patient admitted to the hospital in advance to conduct pre-surgery tests to ensure that the latter’s parameters are normal to endure the complex operation?

Example 3: You organize a party. You invite a hundred guests to arrive at a particular place on a particular date and time. Do you wait for the guests to arrive and then decide on the combination of food and drink? Or do you keep it ready in advance by knowing the preferences of your guests so that everyone has a good time?

The fourth example is a real one: The Karnataka government is looking at adding more roads in Bengaluru – including the ambitious tunnel roads and flyovers – to accommodate the burgeoning Bengaluru traffic. With rampant indiscipline on the city’s roads, should more roads be added to encourage more private vehicles driven without discipline? Or should existing rules be enforced strictly first – to deter motorists from breaking rules – before adding more road space to the city?