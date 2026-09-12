My turnover is Rs 2,000 cr, ED seizure just Rs 2 cr: PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi

BENGALURU: Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Friday said foreign investments, particularly his business interests in Africa, are the “prime reason” for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to search properties linked to him, asserting that he has nothing to hide and will provide the agency with all the information sought. He said, “I have a declared turnover of Rs 2,000 crore this year. What great significance is Rs 2 crore seized here? Nowadays, even small-time traders have Rs 1 lakh, Rs 2 lakh or Rs 5 lakh with them.”

On his business interests in Africa, Jarkiholi said, “For 10 years, we have been saying we are doing mining in Africa and trying to do business in other countries wherever we get an opportunity. We mentioned these things to ED yesterday.”

He said the family is exploring investments and business opportunities in Africa and other countries for mining, trading and joint ventures.

He said ED has the authority to conduct searches and he cooperated with the agency. “Whatever they inquire about, we will give them answers. Whichever questions I could answer, I have answered. For what I did not know, I have asked for time,” he said.

He, however, said, “They only raid Congress leaders. This is the question Congress has been asking for about 10 years.” Asked whether the raids were politically motivated, Jarkiholi said, “It may be so.” On reports that seven or eight more Congress leaders could face raids, he said separate issues could be cited as grounds for searches.