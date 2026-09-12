My turnover is Rs 2,000 cr, ED seizure just Rs 2 cr: PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi

BENGALURU: Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Friday said foreign investments, particularly his business interests in Africa, are the “prime reason” for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to search properties linked to him, asserting that he has nothing to hide and will provide the agency with all the information sought. He said, “I have a declared turnover of Rs 2,000 crore this year. What great significance is Rs 2 crore seized here? Nowadays, even small-time traders have Rs 1 lakh, Rs 2 lakh or Rs 5 lakh with them.”
On his business interests in Africa, Jarkiholi said, “For 10 years, we have been saying we are doing mining in Africa and trying to do business in other countries wherever we get an opportunity. We mentioned these things to ED yesterday.”
He said the family is exploring investments and business opportunities in Africa and other countries for mining, trading and joint ventures.
He said ED has the authority to conduct searches and he cooperated with the agency. “Whatever they inquire about, we will give them answers. Whichever questions I could answer, I have answered. For what I did not know, I have asked for time,” he said.
He, however, said, “They only raid Congress leaders. This is the question Congress has been asking for about 10 years.” Asked whether the raids were politically motivated, Jarkiholi said, “It may be so.” On reports that seven or eight more Congress leaders could face raids, he said separate issues could be cited as grounds for searches.
Asked about the alleged targeting of Dalit leaders, including former minister B Nagendra, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and himself, he said, “They say so.”
Jarkiholi said he is unaware who filed the complaint or who was behind the action, but added, “I intend to find out.”
He said, “We in Congress need to be united. If we are disunited, they will get an advantage.” Asked whether former CM Siddaramaiah, with whom he has had differences, had called him, Jarkiholi said no.
Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday defended Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi and said, he had not done anything wrong. The Chief Minister also alleged that the Union Government machinery was working to conduct raid on three to four more Congress leaders in Karnataka. Shivakumar accused the Union Government of using the agencies to target Congress leaders, while the BJP leaders were also involved in transfer of crores of money.
He said that Satish has been politically targeted. The CM said that despite money laundering cases and alleged fund transfers to foreign accounts by Opposition BJP leaders, no action has been taken against them. “The investigation agencies are taking action only against Congress leaders. They are targeting the Congress leaders and trying to trap them,” he added.