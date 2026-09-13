Karnataka Congress Chief BK Hariprasad urges Dalits, minorities not to join BJP

BENGALURU: KPCC president BK Hariprasad on Sunday urged members of backward communities, Dalits and minorities not to join the BJP for immediate political gains, asserting that the Congress would provide them opportunities and social justice.

Speaking at a programme held at Bharat Jodo Auditorium to mark former MLA NL Narendra Babu’s return to the Congress, Hariprasad said those joining the BJP out of the desire for quick political advancement would eventually be “used” by the party.

Hariprasad appealed to those who had left the Congress for political gains to return to the party.

Recalling Babu’s political journey, Hariprasad said he had helped bring him into the Congress after he won as an independent candidate in the 2001 BBMP elections and later secured a party ticket, following which he became an MLA.

“Do not look at Babu and expect to become an MLA or minister immediately. Think about the future of your children,” he said, adding that it had taken him 53 years to become KPCC president.

“Those who went to jail in the communal agitations over issues such as halal and hijab were Shudras. The children of BJP leaders like Yediyurappa and CT Ravi did not go to jail for such protests," the party president said.

"BJP leaders’ children study abroad, while your children end up in jail,” Hariprasad said.