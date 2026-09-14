Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah holds low-key housewarming ceremony in Mysuru

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah appears set for a quieter phase in Mysuru, with the housewarming ceremony of his new residence in Kuvempu Nagar held on Monday coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi.

Rituals associated with the griha pravesh were reportedly underway at the house on Sunday night, with neighbours noticing activity at the relatively large residence, which has been under construction for several years.

Sources said the housewarming was a low-key family affair, with only close relatives and friends invited. Politicians were reportedly kept out of the guest list, in keeping with the private nature of the event.

The new residence has also triggered speculation about Siddaramaiah’s plans for the next phase of his political life.

The former CM had recently indicated that he may not be in a position to contest elections in the future because as politics has become polluted and expensive.

Against this backdrop, his settling down in Mysuru has been viewed as a possible move towards a semi-retired life, even though he remains an influential figure in state politics.