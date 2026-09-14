Karnataka Muslim woman leads Ganesha samiti, celebrates festival for 18 years

CHIKKAMAGALURU: At a time when divisive forces are trying to create rifts in society on the lines of religion and caste, a Muslim woman in NR Pura town has been heading the Ganesha festival committee for the past 18 years.

Jubedha, former president of the NR Pura Town Panchayat, is the president of the Rajivnagara Sri Vinayaka Seva Samiti, which installs a Ganesha idol for three days every year. As the Samiti president, she oversees Ganapathi homa, Satyanarayana Puja and other rituals during the festival.

She is also secretary of the Karthik Deepotsava Committee and organises celebrations at Nagarabana near Aswathakatte in the town.

Clearly committed to her role, she encourages women to clean the premises of the Ganesha pandal with cow dung and decorate the surroundings with colourful rangolis. Local youth assist in erecting the pandal. She takes responsibility and ensures that all rituals and pujas are conducted as per tradition till the idol is immersed.

She also visits other Ganesha pandals in the town, offers prayers and extends assistance wherever required. She regularly visits Hindu households during festivals and accepts prasadam.