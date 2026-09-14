Karnataka Muslim woman leads Ganesha samiti, celebrates festival for 18 years

CHIKKAMAGALURU: At a time when divisive forces are trying to create rifts in society on the lines of religion and caste, a Muslim woman in NR Pura town has been heading the Ganesha festival committee for the past 18 years.
Jubedha, former president of the NR Pura Town Panchayat, is the president of the Rajivnagara Sri Vinayaka Seva Samiti, which installs a Ganesha idol for three days every year. As the Samiti president, she oversees Ganapathi homa, Satyanarayana Puja and other rituals during the festival.
She is also secretary of the Karthik Deepotsava Committee and organises celebrations at Nagarabana near Aswathakatte in the town.
Clearly committed to her role, she encourages women to clean the premises of the Ganesha pandal with cow dung and decorate the surroundings with colourful rangolis. Local youth assist in erecting the pandal. She takes responsibility and ensures that all rituals and pujas are conducted as per tradition till the idol is immersed.
She also visits other Ganesha pandals in the town, offers prayers and extends assistance wherever required. She regularly visits Hindu households during festivals and accepts prasadam.
Jubedha told The New Indian Express, “I consider myself an Indian first. Religion and caste come later. I respect all religions while remaining true to my own faith. What I value most is humanity rather than religion. When we participate in Hindu festivals, they in turn join us during Muslim festivals. People of all faiths are living here in perfect harmony.”
Shanthamma, a resident of the Housing Board area, described Jubedha as a “Dharma Devathe” for women in distress. She said Jubedha extends financial assistance to poor Hindu women during festivals and runs a tailoring training centre to help underprivileged women become self-employed.
SE Parameshwara, president, Netaji Yuvaka Sangha Ganapathi Seva Samiti, said Jubedha enjoys warm relations with people of all communities and actively participates in both their joys and hardships. “During Deepavali, she decorates her house with lamps. Those who seek to sow seeds of hatred in the name of religion should take a leaf out of her life as an example,” he said.