Be good parents to your kids, Karnataka HC to couple after dissolving marriage

BENGALURU: In a rare instance, while dissolving the marriage of a couple with a direction to the husband to grant permanent alimony of Rs 50 lakh to wife, the Karnataka High Court imposed a condition that the couple continue to be the parents of the minor children and that they shall refrain from making disparaging remarks against each other in the presence or hearing of the children, and shall make every endeavour to ensure that the children are able to maintain a loving, healthy and unhindered relationship with both parents.

A division bench of Justice D K Singh and Justice H Shanthi Bhushan passed the order while disposing of the appeal filed by the 40-year-old husband from Mangaluru, challenging the order dated June 20, 2026, passed by a family court to pay permanent alimony of Rs 2 crore to the wife, who is also from Mangaluru.

The couple, who were college mates, got married in 2011 in Mangalore and later moved to the UK. They had two daughters. Due to the strains of marriage, the wife left her husband in 2021. Later a divorce suit was filed in India.

Considering the financial status of the wife, who is a doctor, the court reduced the permanent alimony of Rs 2 crore awarded by the family court to Rs 50 lakh. However, it has directed the husband to deposit Rs 25,000 per month in respect of each child, towards their maintenance, education, medical and other reasonable needs, on or before the 10th of every month.

This maintenance amount shall be enhanced by Rs 5,000 per month for each child upon completion of every year, until the child attains the age of majority, the court added.