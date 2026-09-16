ED chief calls for paradigm shift in work culture of intel agencies

BENGALURU: In a move that may help redefine the manner in which law enforcement agencies in the country work in silos, the Director, Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Rahul Navin, said there is a “need for a shift in intelligence culture, from a ‘need to know’ basis to a ‘duty to share’ among law enforcement agencies”.

In times where Artificial Intelligence is taking on every aspect of work culture, including investigation, Navin cautioned officers that “even offline deployments of AI carry risks of data leakage and confidential case material must be handled with the utmost care”. He was addressing senior ED officers during the 36th quarterly conference of zonal officers (QCZO) held on September 14 and 15 at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B).

The ED chief also called for course correction and asked the officers to replace “over-deliberation” with “quick and decisive decision-making” in search and enforcement action.

He underscored the need for closer coordination with state police and other law enforcement agencies, unearthing of frauds under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and PMLA, fast-tracking of trials, with identification of at least 10 high-profile cases in each region for conclusion of trial and conviction within six to eight months, aggressive pursuit of restitution of attached and confiscated assets to legitimate victims, and mandatory valuation of all confirmed attached properties by government-approved valuers, with geo-tagging, within six months, along with the taking of constructive possession as core operational thrust areas for the zones.