Rs 16,000 crore bonanza for coastal Karnataka

MANGALURU: The state cabinet on Friday unveiled a development package worth over Rs 16,000 crore for coastal Karnataka, approving an ambitious mix of tourism, infrastructure, higher education, healthcare, fisheries, road connectivity and urban development projects at its first-ever meeting held in Mangaluru.

Chairing the meeting, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced a series of decisions aimed at positioning the coast as a major tourism and blue economy hub while strengthening civic infrastructure and public services across Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts.

Tourism emerged as the centrepiece of the cabinet decisions with the approval of the Coastal-Malnad Karnataka Tourism Policy-2026. The policy envisages the creation of nine tourism circuits and treats tourism projects as infrastructure projects, enabling investors to avail longer loan repayment periods and other incentives. Shivakumar said amendments to Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms would be pursued to facilitate tourism-friendly development along the coast.

The cabinet approved the upgradation of the College of Fisheries, Mangaluru, into a Fisheries and Blue Economy University, increasing student intake from 60 to 200. An allocation of Rs 11.5 crore has been sanctioned and a special officer will be appointed to oversee the transition. The Electronics, IT and BT Department has also been directed to prepare a blueprint for establishing a Karnataka Institute of Marine Biotechnology and Blue Economy in Udupi district.

Among major infrastructure initiatives, the cabinet accorded in-principle approval for a 343-km Coastal Ferry System connecting 12 coastal centres and cleared the development of a Rs 6,925-crore multipurpose harbour and shipyard at Monkey Port in Uttara Kannada under the PPP model.