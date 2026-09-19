Union Minister Kumaraswamy questions NICE land takeover, alleges benami dealings

BENGALURU: Union Minister and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday questioned the Karnataka government’s move to take over land around the NICE Road project, alleging that 1,000-2,000 acres could be transferred to benami beneficiaries involved in commercial dealings.

“Who is taking over the 1,000 or 2,000 acres of land around NICE? Are you taking it over for the Karnataka government, or are you getting it taken over for some benami persons who are carrying out some business dealings?” Kumaraswamy asked while speaking to reporters.

Questioning the government’s decision to distribute about 1,400 sites, he said, “Whose land is it? Whose ancestral property are you distributing in the first round? Which farmers are you giving it to?” He alleged that the exercise could become another programme for financial irregularities.

The JD (S) leader also demanded that toll collection on the Bengaluru Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) Road be stopped, claiming that courts had already pointed out irregularities in the project.

“Stop the toll collection. They have not stopped collecting toll. The courts have already said that there are irregularities in it,” he said.

Referring to the framework agreement signed on April 3, 1997, Kumaraswamy said the 30-year period would end in 2027 and questioned the progress of the project.

“The framework agreement was signed on April 3, 1997, and 30 years will be completed in 2027. What have they done? Is the 111-km road completed? Who stopped them from completing it?” he asked.

He also questioned whether the government was implementing the directions issued by the High Court and Supreme Court in connection with the NICE project.

“The Supreme Court and High Court have obtained documents and pulled them up. They have given guidance on what the government should do and what is expected of it. Are they implementing it?” Kumaraswamy asked.