Karnataka: Governor receives complaint against Minister KM Shivalinge Gowda over “respect officials” remark

BENGALURU: A complaint has been lodged with Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot seeking the dismissal of Excise and Hassan district Minister KM Shivalinge Gowda over his controversial remarks that it was the “duty” of people to respectfully give something to officials who get their work done.

Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli, in an email complaint to the governor, alleged that the minister’s remarks amounted to encouraging corruption and sought action against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Kallahalli has alleged that the minister’s statement during a Prajaseva Andolana meeting at Sakleshpur was objectionable and required examination in the context of provisions relating to bribery and abetment under Sections 7, 8 and 12 of the Act. He also referred to Article 14 of the Constitution and urged the governor to seek appropriate action, including the minister’s dismissal.

The controversy erupted after a video of the minister addressing the meeting went viral. Gowda was heard saying that people should respectfully give something to officials who had helped get their work done, while adding that forcibly extracting money from people was not right.

The remark drew protests from some people at the meeting, who questioned why citizens should give money to officials when they were already paid salaries by the government.