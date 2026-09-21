Karnataka HC forms SIT to probe alleged KPSC recruitment irregularities

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday constituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the senior IPS officer Alok Kumar, who is DGP, Prisons and Correctional Services, to probe the alleged irregularities in the recruitment by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

The court also appointed IPS officers Divya V Gopinath, Anup A Shetty, Kushal Chouksey and Kshama Mishra as the members of the SIT.

Justice M Nagaprasanna pronounced the operative portion of the order, which was reserved after hearing the petition filed by MLA Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal) and All Karnataka State Students Association, who have approached the High Court seeking directions to the state government to entrust the probe of alleged irregularities in recruitment of gazetted probationers, veterinary officers and others to the CBI.

The petitioners have approached the high court following the alleged irregularities in the selection of daughters of suspended KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar.

The court directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and other jurisdictional police probing the alleged KPSC recruitment irregularities to hand over all records, materials and electronic evidence gathered so far to the SIT once it is notified by the state government.

The SIT was also directed to cooperate with the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), which is conducting a parallel investigation, and receive information gathered during its probe.

The court said the investigation should not be limited to those named in the registered cases and should be extended to others if evidence emerges during the probe. The SIT was directed to submit a progress report to the court every 30 days.