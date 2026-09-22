Karnataka Assembly rejects 7th ESA draft of Kasturirangan report, seeks one-year time from Centre

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Tuesday unanimously resolved not to accept the seventh draft notification on Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESA) issued by the Centre on July 27, 2026, under the Kasturirangan report, in its present form.

The resolution, moved by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, said the Western Ghats were one of Karnataka’s most important natural assets and vital for biodiversity and ecological balance. The seventh draft notification covers around 20,668 sq km across 1,449 villages in 10 districts of Karnataka.

The Assembly said the notification had caused concern among local people as agricultural land, plantations, houses and public facilities had been included along with forest areas. It also objected to the boundaries being determined using satellite data without a joint physical survey or identification based on survey numbers.

The resolution said issues related to Bagar Hukum land, Forest Rights Act claims, deemed forests, land grants, appeals and pending court cases had not been adequately considered. It also questioned declaring an entire village as ESA merely because one-fifth of its area falls under forest cover, calling the approach unscientific.

The Assembly urged the Centre to include only notified forest areas and other forest land in the ESA, excluding granted lands, agricultural and plantation areas, human habitations and public-use areas.

It also sought consideration of Bagar Hukum, forest rights, deemed forest, land grants, appeals and pending judicial cases while finalising the boundaries.

The resolution called for a committee of experts to physically survey and identify forest boundaries, habitations, agricultural areas and ecologically sensitive areas on a survey-number basis.