Karnataka Congress, BJP trade blame over Kasturirangan report ahead of assembly resolution

BENGALURU: With both Houses of the Legislature set to adopt a resolution opposing the Dr K Kasturirangan report on Western Ghats, the ruling Congress and Opposition BJP on Monday traded charges over who was responsible for the controversy, even as BJP wanted the issue to remain “apolitical”. The three-day special session to discuss the Kasturirangan report and drought began on Monday. The debate on the report is expected to continue till 1 pm on Tuesday with the resolution likely to be taken up later, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said.

While Congress maintained that the state should send a strong and united message against the proposal to declare parts of the Western Ghats as ecologically sensitive areas (ESAs), BJP argued that the ruling party should not use the resolution to blame the NDA government at the Centre.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra and senior party MLA Araga Jnanendra blamed the Congress-led UPA government, saying it was the Manmohan Singh government that constituted the Gadgil and Kasturirangan committees to study the Western Ghats.

Jnanendra said the Centre should not be blamed as it is bound by the Supreme Court proceedings. He blamed then Union Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh for constituting the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel headed by Madhav Gadgil.

RDPR Minister Eshwar Khandre said, “The Gadgil committee recommended 1,29,037 sqkm as ESA, whereas the Kasturirangan committee 56,000 sqkm.”