Karnataka Governor asks CM to reconsider order limiting Vande Mataram to two stanzas at state events

BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has advised Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to reconsider the state government's decision to restrict the rendition of the national song Vande Mataram to its first two stanzas at state functions. He said this would avoid an unnecessary conflict and possible constitutional litigation.
In a letter dated September 21, the governor said the September 8 government order prescribing the two-stanza version was contrary to the guidelines issued by the centre.
Gehlot referred to the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) orders relating to the national song and national anthem, saying the centre had prescribed an official version of Vande Mataram for rendition. He said the instructions, particularly those relating to mass singing, did not leave scope for the state government to prescribe a different or truncated version at its official functions.
The governor also cited the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Act, 2026, under which statutory protection under Section 3 of the 1971 Act has been extended to the national song. He said the amended provision covers intentional prevention of the singing of the national song and intentional disturbance of an assembly engaged in such singing.
Gehlot said the development made it important for the state's executive action concerning the national song to be harmonised with the central statutory and executive framework.
Invoking Articles 162, 256 and 257(1) of the constitution, the governor said the state's executive power was subject to the constitutional distribution of powers and that states were required to ensure compliance with parliamentary laws and not impede the exercise of the union's executive power.
The state governor said prescribing a substantially different version of the national song through a state government order could give rise to an avoidable constitutional question concerning the respective executive powers of the union and the state.
The governor advised the government to examine whether the restriction to two stanzas could be sustained in view of the 2026 amendment, the MHA's instructions, constitutional provisions and the requirement of maintaining uniformity and dignity in the observance of national protocols.
Copies of the governor's letter have been sent to the chief secretary, additional chief secretary to the chief minister and secretary to government, DPAR.