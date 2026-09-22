Karnataka Governor asks CM to reconsider order limiting Vande Mataram to two stanzas at state events

BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has advised Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to reconsider the state government's decision to restrict the rendition of the national song Vande Mataram to its first two stanzas at state functions. He said this would avoid an unnecessary conflict and possible constitutional litigation.

In a letter dated September 21, the governor said the September 8 government order prescribing the two-stanza version was contrary to the guidelines issued by the centre.

Gehlot referred to the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) orders relating to the national song and national anthem, saying the centre had prescribed an official version of Vande Mataram for rendition. He said the instructions, particularly those relating to mass singing, did not leave scope for the state government to prescribe a different or truncated version at its official functions.

The governor also cited the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Act, 2026, under which statutory protection under Section 3 of the 1971 Act has been extended to the national song. He said the amended provision covers intentional prevention of the singing of the national song and intentional disturbance of an assembly engaged in such singing.

Gehlot said the development made it important for the state's executive action concerning the national song to be harmonised with the central statutory and executive framework.