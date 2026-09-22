KPSC veterinary exam: CID traces Rs 92 lakh money trail, alleges leak of 60-80 questions

BENGALURU: The investigation into the alleged Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) veterinary officers recruitment examination scam has uncovered a Rs 92 lakh financial trail involving candidates and alleged middlemen, besides evidence that 60 to 80 questions from the examination paper were allegedly leaked in advance.

The CID officials have questioned 40 candidates, of whom 29 have been named as accused in the FIR. Officials have also identified Rs 60 lakh in alleged cash payments by three candidates.

The investigation has resulted in the freezing of Rs 69.20 lakh in accounts into which candidates allegedly deposited money and another Rs 71.18 lakh in the accounts of alleged intermediary Basavaraj Kannale and his wife. Police also seized Rs 5.76 lakh in cash from Kannale.

A diamond-gold necklace worth Rs 22 lakh, allegedly purchased by former KPSC examination controller and IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar for Yashi Jaiswal, has also been seized.

The officials separately traced an alleged Rs 1.23 crore transfer to a jewellery shop in Commercial Street by Kamshetti and others, with the money allegedly used to purchase jewellery for Gangwar.

The police officers have identified three villas in a gated community near Devanahalli as locations where candidates allegedly received and practised leaked questions. Three vehicles were reportedly used to transport them to the villas and examination centres.

The probe found that questions were supplied through printed documents, with 60 to 80 questions allegedly disclosed from each paper. A printing press linked to the question paper was identified and its representative questioned.