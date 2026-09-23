Karnataka HC defers PIL challenging state’s order to sing Vande Mataram at Govt programmes

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court deferred the hearing of a PIL filed by a Bengaluru-based advocate challenging the State Government’s decision to sing only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram in all State Government programmes, except those attended by the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister or Governor.

A division bench of Justices Anu Sivaraman and TP Vivekananda adjourned the hearing to October 15 after Advocate General K Shashikiran Shetty informed the court that a similar matter is pending before the Supreme Court regarding the penal consequences for not singing the contested stanzas.

He justified the state’s decision, contending that there is no mandate to sing the national song, referring to communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The petitioner, Girish Bharadwaj, challenged the cabinet decision of September 3 and subsequent order on September 8 passed by the State Government on the issue.

The order was issued on a decision taken as an “Informal Discussion”, without a Cabinet Note, without a sponsoring department and without the advice of the Law Department, he said.