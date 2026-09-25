Congress MLAs war of words: Narayanaswamy says Roopa Kala's Assembly act left him fearful

KOLAR: Bangarpet three-term Congress MLA S.N. Narayanaswamy claimed that he does know the reason behind KGF two term congress MLA Roopa Kala Sashidhar challenging him in the assembly session on wednesday by banging the table, and added in one way he is under fear.

Speaking to press persons in Bangarpet he claimed that he never spoke about Roopa and was sitting with Bagepalli congress legislator Subba Reddy and discussing other issues, all of a sudden Roopa reached near him and challenged and also banged her hand on the table.

Narayanaswamy said he has no political backup like Roopa and added her father KH Muniyappa was a seven-term member of Parliament, he was union minister at present he is a minister in the Congress government, wherein he is first person from his family to enter in to the politics.

Narayanaswamy also alleged that Roopa Kala Sashidhar's father had already been attempting to politically finish him, adding that her act in the Assembly had made him fearful. He said, and added that the incident was known to chief minister, KPCC president and district in-charge minister and said he never spoke about Roopa anywhere and there is no need for him to address on her he claimed.

Here it may be recalled that, on Wednesday, amid the uproar between BJP and congress MLA's in the assembly, KGF MLA Roopa Kala Sashidhar reached to the table where in S.N. Narayanaswamy was sitting next to Bagepalli MLA S.N. Subba Reddy and banged the table with huge voice , even the opposition leader R.Ashoka questioned Roopa over her action of banging her hand on the table saying it was distracting the house.