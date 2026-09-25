Congress MLC S Ravi wants milk prices hiked by Rs 12-15 due to rising production costs in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Congress MLC S Ravi on Thursday sought a hike of Rs 12 to Rs 15 in the price of milk, citing rising production costs and the difficulties faced by dairy farmers amid the prevailing drought situation. Speaking during a discussion on drought and farmers’ issues, Ravi said the cost of producing a litre of milk had risen to Rs 42.20, while milk producers were receiving only Rs 35 per litre through cooperative societies.

He said farmers were therefore incurring a loss of at least Rs 7.20 per litre. Ravi pointed out that basic toned Nandini milk was priced at Rs 46 per litre, while private milk brands in Karnataka sold milk for up to Rs 56 per litre.

He said the shortage of fodder had further increased the burden on farmers. Farmers also had to bear expenses related to cattle insurance and vaccination, while the lack of natural water sources had added to their difficulties.

Ravi also said the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) could independently decide on increasing milk prices without seeking the State Government’s approval. However, he said the practice of consulting the government had continued because of its support to the federation.

He suggested that a resolution be passed to withdraw this practice and KMF be able to take independent decisions on milk prices.

Funds row triggers war of words

The Centre is not providing Karnataka its fair share of funds, and BJP MPs from the state who should be raising their voice on the issue do not have the ‘courage’ (dum illa) to do so, said Municipal Administration Minister HC Balakrishna.

BJP member S Arun said the Centre provides NDRF funds for drought situations but alleged that Karnataka was not receiving its due share because of the State Government’s frequent confrontation with the Union Government.

He said an all-party delegation should have been taken to Delhi to seek assistance.

Responding, minister Balakrishna said the Chief Minister had already led a delegation to Delhi but it had yielded no result.

He said the state had approached the Supreme Court to secure its rightful share and alleged that BJP MPs did not have the courage to raise the issue with the Centre.