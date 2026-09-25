Karnataka govt giving ‘pickle’ when farmers need meals, says Opposition over meagre drought assistance

BENGALURU: Opposition members walked out of the Council on Wednesday, raising slogans against the State government over the Rs 2,500 drought assistance, which they termed “meagre”. They alleged the government was giving just ‘pickle’ to farmers, when they need a meal.

Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy urged CM DK Shivakumar to add a zero to the Rs 2,500 drought assistance, raising it to `25,000. “You need not give it immediately. But give at least Rs 10,000 now in the first instalment. Let’s go to the Union government for funds. The remaining compensation can be paid later,” Narayanaswamy said.

Referring to Deputy CM G Parameshwara’s statement that the State’s fiscal health was good and there was no dearth of funds, BJP MLC Keshav Prasad said the announcement of only Rs 1,250 crore towards drought compensation showed poor financial position. He demanded a white paper on the economic status of the state.

Replying to the Opposition, the CM said they should secure funds from the Union government, and promised to work out a 70:30 or 60:40 funding arrangement if they succeed in doing so.

Chairman Saleem Ahmed adjourned the Legislative Council sine die.

BJP MLC offers Rs 1 lakh

BJP MLC Keshav Prasad offered a cheque for Rs 1 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for drought relief, handing it over to Chairman Saleem Ahmed. Prasad said farmers were facing severe distress and suggested that all legislators and government employees contribute a day’s salary towards drought relief. He also urged the CM to secure CSR funds for drought-related activities.

However, the Chairman later returned the cheque to Prasad, citing the absence of a separate head for ‘drought relief’ in the CM’s Relief Fund. Prasad was asked to resubmit the cheque once the head was opened.