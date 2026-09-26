Union minister Kumaraswamy urges ECI to reveal facts behind rift, 'protect its dignity'

BENGALURU: Union minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday criticised the Congress party for protesting against the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing it of undermining a constitutional institution for political gain.

He called on the poll panel to make public the facts behind reported differences between the Chief Election Commissioner and the two Election Commissioners.

Kumaraswamy was speaking to reporters ahead of a coordination committee meeting between the BJP and JD(S) to discuss the October 23 polls to four council seats, which was also attended by BJP state chief BY Vijayendra.

He said the Congress had questioned the ECI without waiting for a clear explanation from the constitutional body, adding that such protests could erode public confidence in the electoral process.

The ECI, he said, was a constitutional institution and should itself clarify the reasons for any internal differences to safeguard its credibility. The Congress, he added, should refrain from politicising internal matters concerning the poll panel and allow it to address them transparently.

"Whatever the differences are, the Election Commission should tell the people what the truth is and protect the dignity of the institution," Kumaraswamy said.

He accused the Congress of repeatedly targeting constitutional institutions in an attempt to blame them for the party's political and administrative failures, saying its criticism of the Election Commission was part of a broader pattern of questioning constitutional bodies.

Kumaraswamy also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he was encouraging such campaigns and attempting to "mislead the people".