Milk price hike after cabinet discussion, says CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said the final decision on hiking the milk price will be taken after holding a discussion in the cabinet.

He said milk unions have sought a hike in milk prices by Rs 12 per litre of which Rs 2 will be allocated to societies. He added that the decision will be made after taking inputs of milk prices in other states, including Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, the CM held a meeting with the union heads, officials from the Karnataka Milk Federation and BAMUL Chairman DK Suresh. The CM had also held a meeting this week with milk produce unions and farmers on the same issue.

The CM said unions have been facing losses due to the current milk prices. He said there is resentment among farmers over the present milk prices and over 50,000 milk farmers have sought for a hike in prices.