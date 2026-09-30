One killed, nine injured after explosion at MRPL refinery in Mangaluru; fire under control

MANGALURU: One person died and nine others were injured after a major blast followed by a fire at the Coker Hydrotreater (CHT) Unit of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) at Jokatte near Mangaluru around noon on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Manish Karkara (30), a resident of Mulky who was working on a contract basis. His body was found in a charred condition.

According to Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy, the explosion occurred in the CHT (Hydro Sulphur Treatment) Unit. The blast was followed by a major fire, which was later brought under control.

Rajesh Baptist, an employee who sustained about 35% burn injuries, was shifted to Srinivasa Hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Doctors said he is out of danger. Seven other persons in an adjacent office suffered minor injuries and were treated on an outpatient basis.

MRPL officials said the incident occurred after the cold separator operating at around 70 bar in the Coker Hydrotreater unit ruptured, triggering the fire. The battery limit of the unit was immediately isolated and firefighting operations were launched. The affected unit was evacuated, and officials said the fire was under control, though cooling operations were expected to continue for some time.

The blast triggered panic in several surrounding localities, with residents of Katipalla, Kana, Bajpe, Angaragundi, Kulai, Jokatte and nearby areas reporting a deafening sound followed by thick black smoke rising from the refinery. Some residents claimed window panes were shattered at a few places.

Following advice from the Dakshina Kannada district administration, Mangaluru International Airport conducted a visual inspection of vital installations, including the Precision Approach Lighting Category-I system and peripheral roads, to ensure operational readiness.

Fire tenders from the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) and the Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the refinery and brought the situation under control. Authorities said there was no cause for major concern, while the exact cause of the separator rupture will be ascertained after a detailed investigation.