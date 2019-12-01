Addl Sessions Court cancels bail of 9th accused in actor abduction case

By Express News Service

The Additional Sessions Court cancelled the bail of the ninth accused in the actor abduction case. The bail of Sanal Kumar of Pathanamthitta was cancelled after he failed to appear before the court on Saturday.

After cancelling Sanal’s bail, the court served notice on sureties, who executed the bail, to appear on Tuesday. The probe team have started attempts to track down the accused. Police said Sanal is also an accused in a POCSO case and he is avoiding the court fearing arrest in the case. Earlier, the court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

The court also dismissed the petition filed by third accused Manikantan requesting that he be shifted from the Ernakulam Sub Jail. The court decided to hear the first accused Pulsar Suni’s plea to expunge some portions of his confession statement. The court will consider the bail petitions filed by accused Pradeep, Martin and Vijesh on Tuesday.

Accused Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikandan, Vijesh and Pradeep were produced before the court as part of a preliminary hearing before framing of charges against the accused. Saleem, Charly Thomas and Vishnu, the other accused who are out on bail, were also present.

Only actor Dileep and Sanal Kumar were absent. Dileep with the prior permission of the court has gone to Dubai and he will return on December 2. The court will hear the defence counsel as part of the preliminary procedure before framing charges against the accused. After charges are framed, the judge will schedule the trial.