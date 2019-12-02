eHealth in four more government medical colleges in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Health Department will implement the eHealth project in four more government medical colleges (GMCs) - Alappuzha, Manjeri, Ernakulam, and Kannur. At present, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam GMCs have implemented the project.

The government approved the Rs 7.87 crore project based on a proposal submitted by the Director of Medical Education.

“The system offers citizens a centralized healthcare system. It also helps the patients to arrive at a hospital without any records. The current proposal is for implementing the project at reception and OP clinics at Kannur and extending it to inpatient departments at Alappuzha, Manjeri and Ernakulam GMCs,” said an officer of the Health Department.

Recently, policy think-tank NITI Aayog on its Facebook page had shared the success story of the eHealth project at Noolpuzha Family Health Centre in Wayanad mentioning facilities like telemedicine and e-registration.

Meanwhile, Health Minister KK Shailaja said that so far 86 hospitals in the state have been brought under the eHealth project and under the Ardram Mission, 80 more hospitals will soon set up such a facility.

The minister also added that the health data of 2.58 crore people had been collected under the project.