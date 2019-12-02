Kerala School Arts Festival: Alathur's BSS Gurukulam emerges with flying colours

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: BSS Gurukulam, Alathur, secured the highest points in the 60th Kerala School Arts Festival 2019 held in Kanhangad. The school, which scored a total of 161 points, beat the runner-up, Nair Samajam Higher Secondary School, Mannar, by 31 points.

Vijay K Anand, principal of the school told TNIE that around 130 students from the school participated in 33 competitions and they were instrumental in the district securing the gold cup with 951 points.

The school has been maintaining its first position in the school youth festival since 2010. In the high school general section, it secured 73 points and in the higher secondary school general section, it bagged 88 points.

The school had secured maximum points at the district-level school srts festival to qualify for the state-level championship.

In the 2014 state school youth festival hosted by Palakkad, the district team lost the gold cup between the cup and the lip.

Though the district had led till the last minute, the Kozhikode team came on top on the strength of appeals. In 2015, both Palakkad and Kozhikode districts shared the cup. Last year, Palakkad secured the gold cup by relegating Kozhikode to the second position.

The gold cup in the state school youth festival is the second such laurel for Palakkad this year.

The district had won the State School Sports and Games Championship 2019 held in Kannur recently, with 201.33 points.