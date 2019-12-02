Home States Kerala

'Oru Indian Pranayakatha' with sad climax: Indian-origin girl from Italy finds biological mom in Kerala, but...

Oru Indian Pranayakatha tells the story of Irene Gardner, a Malayali girl with Canadian citizenship who comes to the state in search of her biological parents.

Published: 02nd December 2019 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: We’ve a lot of movies based on real-life incidents. But here you have a story that brings back the plot and images of a Malayalam flick. So strong is the similarity between Navya Sofia Dorigatti’s touching tale and Sathyan Anthikad’s Oru Indian Pranayakatha, which got released in 2013.

And here, the persistent efforts of Navya, an Italian girl of Malayali origin who had first reached the state a decade ago in search of her biological parents, yielded result as she could trace her mother. 

However, in an anti-climax, the mother, who is presently settled in Wayanad with her husband and two children, refused to accept her as she does not want to put her family in a spot. 

Navya said: “During one of my visits to Kerala, Rijesh, a police officer from Kozhikode city, collected all the details from me and promised to help me find my mom. A few weeks ago, he video-called me and to my surprise, my mother was on the other side.”

“It was indeed a moment that brought tears in my eyes and smiles on my face. I could see the same at the other end,” said Navya. She’s very beautiful and I’ve got lots of features of her,” said Navya.And she does not want to disturb her mother’s family.

“This (acknowledgement from the mother) is what I wanted and so I’m ready to keep this as a secret forever. I never want her family life to suffer because of my entry. My love for her is unconditional. 

All I know is that my father is a Hindu and my mother a Christian and it was their religions that separated them and separated me from them,” Navya added.

“In the video call, my mother also talked to my husband and two kids. She was very happy seeing her grandchildren. She was not ready to disclose the details about my father and I respect her decision. I’ll continue my search for him, who too is also somewhere around,” she said.

“One thing I don’t understand about India is the hue and cry the people here make about love and relationships. My adopted parents taught me that religion or caste has nothing to do with love. I hope India too would change one day,” she said.

