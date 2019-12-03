Kerala press secretary barges into woman journalist's house, booked for moral policing

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pettah police on Tuesday registered a case against Thiruvananthapuram Press Club secretary M Radhakrishnan on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman journalist alleging moral policing.

The complaint was filed by a colleague of Radhakrishnan. She alleged that a group of men led by Radhakrishnan barged into her house near Pettah on Saturday night and manhandled her in front of her two children.

One of the complainant's male friend had come to visit her at 10 pm and that was the reason for the attack. The complainant alleged that the group caught the friend who had just left the house and attacked him. Alleging that the presence of the man at the place during night was suspicious, they barged into the house and misbehaved with the woman. When the woman insisted to ring up her husband, who is also a journalist, she was prevented from doing so. Alleging that the woman was having a relationship with her friend, Radhakrishnan demanded an apology from both, said the complaint.

Following this, the police booked Radhakrishnan on various charges, including assault with an intent of outraging modesty of woman, trespassing and causing hurt.

Meanwhile, Radhakrishnan termed the allegation as baseless. He said he had gone to the place after the neighbours of the woman rang him up.

"The residents called me saying they spotted a man outside the house in suspicious circumstance. I went and talked to the woman, her friend and the neighbours and amicably settled the issue. The complaint was levelled against me two days later," he said.

