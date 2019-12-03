Home States Kerala

Kerala press secretary barges into woman journalist's house, booked for moral policing

She alleged that a group of men led by Radhakrishnan barged into her house near Pettah on Saturday night and manhandled her in front of her two children.

Published: 03rd December 2019 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Moral policing,Valentine's Day

Representational Image. | (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pettah police on Tuesday registered a case against Thiruvananthapuram Press Club secretary M Radhakrishnan on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman journalist alleging moral policing.

The complaint was filed by a colleague of Radhakrishnan. She alleged that a group of men led by Radhakrishnan barged into her house near Pettah on Saturday night and manhandled her in front of her two children.

One of the complainant's male friend had come to visit her at 10 pm and that was the reason for the attack. The complainant alleged that the group caught the friend who had just left the house and attacked him. Alleging that the presence of the man at the place during night was suspicious, they barged into the house and misbehaved with the woman. When the woman insisted to ring up her husband, who is also a journalist, she was prevented from doing so. Alleging that the woman was having a relationship with her friend, Radhakrishnan demanded an apology from both, said the complaint.

Following this, the police booked Radhakrishnan on various charges, including assault with an intent of outraging modesty of woman, trespassing and causing hurt.

Meanwhile, Radhakrishnan termed the allegation as baseless. He said he had gone to the place after the neighbours of the woman rang him up.

"The residents called me saying they spotted a man outside the house in suspicious circumstance. I went and talked to the woman, her friend and the neighbours and amicably settled the issue. The complaint was levelled against me two days later," he said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala press club secretary M Radhakrishnan
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp