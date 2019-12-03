Home States Kerala

New building rules give realty sector a rude jolt

I50-70 crore school township project planned in Kochi dropped

Published: 03rd December 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Maradu

The Maradu flats in Ernakulam (File Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The real estate industry, which has been battling the slowdown and the effects of the Maradu demolition issue, has been dealt another jolt in the form of new building rules. Several multi-crore development projects may be shelved while those in the planning stage will turn unviable following the sudden and “arbitrary” implementation of the new building rules in the state, said leading architects. 

Worse, the new rules, which came into effect via a gazette notification dated November 2, will deal a severe blow to the state’s IT, healthcare and hospitality sectors as the new norms will leave them with 30 per cent lesser space for building in the same area compared to the earlier rule. This is because all amenities, including parking, lifts, recreational area, etc. in an apartment complex will come under the built-up area, completely omitting the concept of carpet area.

Some of the key points where the architects and the builders have objections in the new ‘Kerala Panchayat Building Rules, 2019’ are stipulation that setbacks (minimum open space required around a building) for top floors to be given on the ground floor itself, parking included underfloor area ratio (FAR, which is the total covered area of all floors divided by the plot area) and the omission of the concept of carpet area. The national and international rules consistently refer to carpet area, which is the actual usable area in any building, while in the new rules, all amenities such as recreational area are linked to built-up area. 

For car parking in multiplexes and other similar space, the new rule says it should be based on built-up area compared to the earlier rule where it is calculated based on the number of seats, which was more practical.Lalichan Zacharias, national secretary of Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), said instead of following the Singapore model, which like Kerala faces land scarcity, the bureaucrats here have made a new set of rules, which puts huge pressure on land. “We have approached the political leadership and they are completely in the dark on the issue,” said Zacharias, who is a leading Kochi-based architect. 

According to him, the bureaucrats said the new rules were introduced as the builders “make money by selling everything from lifts, recreational area, etc.” in residential apartments complexes.“In the process, they have forgotten that the same rules will put pressure on new constructions for software companies, hospitals and hotels,” said Zacharias. The biggest flaw in the new rule is the inclusion of parking under FAR, which means that the additional area used for providing parking will consume the FSI (Floor Space Index, which is the total covered area on all floors of all buildings on a certain plot). 

S Gopakumar of Kumar Group, another leading architect, explained that the same land area accommodating 100 flats would now have just 70 flats. Or a software company, which could set up a 10,000 seat facility, could now build only space for 7,000 employees. “Simply put, those providing additional parking space are being penalised in the new rules,” he said.

According to Gopakumar, affordable housing projects will be the most affected under the new rules. “A `50-`70-crore school township project planned in Kochi has been scrapped due to lack of required access proposed in the new rules,” he said, explaining that the new rules make a 10-metre access road mandatory for large development while in the earlier rule two access roads above 5 metres would qualify. “At least `5-`8 lakh increase in price can be expected per flat,” he said, adding that the new rules will make the construction of multi-storeyed buildings costlier by at least 30 per cent.

He said the new rule proposes arbitrary powers to officials. “This creates opportunities for corruption and delay,” he reckoned. “In a place like Kerala, we need to focus on increasing the efficiency of land use. We should promote bigger buildings along the transport corridors which are planned. But sadly, the opposite is true for the new rules proposed,” Gopakumar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp