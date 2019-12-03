Home States Kerala

Pillion riders start paying for not wearing helmets

As many as 91 pillion riders not wearing helmets were fined as Motor Vehicles Department started strict enforcement of the new rules from Monday.

Published: 03rd December 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Abusuban from Assam, a helmet vendor in Kochi, is having a brisk business with helmet made mandatory for pillion riders. He says there is a huge demand for even helmets without ISI certification | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  As many as 91 pillion riders not wearing helmets were fined as Motor Vehicles Department started strict enforcement of the new rules from Monday. All riders found not wearing helmets were fined `500 each in the state-wide inspections.As many as 455 riders and 91 pillion riders were found not wearing helmets, and 77 passengers were fined for failing to wear seat belts in cars. The MVD collected a total fine of `2,50,500 from the vehicle inspections. 

“We will continue the drive and it will focus on not wearing seat belts in the coming days,” said Rajeev Puthalath, joint transport commissioner. Monday’s inspections were concentrated in urban areas. Officers of MVD have been given an instruction to carry out inspections in rural areas from Tuesday. The MVD started enforcement of the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act from Sunday, but the officers limited the drive to giving friendly reminder to erring motorists.

First-time offenders will have to pay a fine of `500. The fine will go up to `1,000 if the same person repeats the offence and the officers can recommend licence cancellation if the person is caught flouting the rule for the third time. The MVD has deployed 85 squads for the crackdown across the state. 

“We didn’t issue any challans to the pillion riders of two-wheelers on the first two days of the drive. We made them aware of the importance of wearing helmets. But from Tuesday, we will slap the fine of `500 on the pillion riders also,” said G Ananathakrishnan, Ernakulam Enforcement RTO. 

He also said a total of Rs 18,500 was collected from motorists on Monday for not fastening seat belts and helmets while driving. “We have recorded the video footage of the motorists who were not wearing helmets while riding. We will issue a notice to the vehicle owners based on the video footage. A mass 
campaign will be organised across the district from Tuesday,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp