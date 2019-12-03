Home States Kerala

Talking Sabarimala peace through TDB, CPM tries to cosy up to NSS

It eventually cost the LDF dear in the Lok Sabha elections in May as the front lost 19 of the 20 seats at stake to the UDF.

Published: 03rd December 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala

Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: After categorically denying protection to young women who want to trek Sabarimala in an explicit U-turn on the issue, the Left government has started mending its strained relationship with community organisations, the dominant Nair Service Society to begin with. The government’s decision to straightaway implement Supreme Court order last year, allowing women of all ages entry into Sabarimala, had antagonised a section of the Hindus including the Nair community.

It eventually cost the LDF dear in the Lok Sabha elections in May as the front lost 19 of the 20 seats at stake to the UDF. And now, the CPM has decided not to press ahead with the case against the NSS in connection with the Vattiyoorkavu bypoll.

Further, TDB president N Vasu, who met NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair a couple of days ago, discussed the ways to ensure a peaceful pilgrimage season in Sabarimala. The NSS welcomed the board’s change of stance, but the general secretary has not given any assurance on the matter, according to a source. “The NSS has no objective other than to protect the customs and rituals in Sabarimala. We conveyed our stance to the board president,” said a source.

Special admin body: NSS lets TDB know its displeasure

SUKUMARAN Nair expressed the organisation’s strong dissatisfaction over the government’s move towards constituting a special administrative body for Sabarimala. He warned such a decision would put the TDB’s functioning in trouble and eventually lead to the ruin of more than a thousand temples in the state. “While taking steps to protect customs and rituals, the NSS also has the responsibility to protect the temples across Kerala.

We’ve already brought before the government the risk behind constituting a special administrative body for Sabarimala. Now, it’s up to the government to take a stand on the matter. The organisation has shared its stance with the Board president as well,” said a source. “Let the government take steps towards protecting temples in the state first. If it’s continuing its disregard, we’ll be forced to resume our protests,” said an NSS official. Vasu was not available for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala NSS CPM
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp