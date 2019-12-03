Talking Sabarimala peace through TDB, CPM tries to cosy up to NSS

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: After categorically denying protection to young women who want to trek Sabarimala in an explicit U-turn on the issue, the Left government has started mending its strained relationship with community organisations, the dominant Nair Service Society to begin with. The government’s decision to straightaway implement Supreme Court order last year, allowing women of all ages entry into Sabarimala, had antagonised a section of the Hindus including the Nair community.

It eventually cost the LDF dear in the Lok Sabha elections in May as the front lost 19 of the 20 seats at stake to the UDF. And now, the CPM has decided not to press ahead with the case against the NSS in connection with the Vattiyoorkavu bypoll.

Further, TDB president N Vasu, who met NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair a couple of days ago, discussed the ways to ensure a peaceful pilgrimage season in Sabarimala. The NSS welcomed the board’s change of stance, but the general secretary has not given any assurance on the matter, according to a source. “The NSS has no objective other than to protect the customs and rituals in Sabarimala. We conveyed our stance to the board president,” said a source.

Special admin body: NSS lets TDB know its displeasure

SUKUMARAN Nair expressed the organisation’s strong dissatisfaction over the government’s move towards constituting a special administrative body for Sabarimala. He warned such a decision would put the TDB’s functioning in trouble and eventually lead to the ruin of more than a thousand temples in the state. “While taking steps to protect customs and rituals, the NSS also has the responsibility to protect the temples across Kerala.

We’ve already brought before the government the risk behind constituting a special administrative body for Sabarimala. Now, it’s up to the government to take a stand on the matter. The organisation has shared its stance with the Board president as well,” said a source. “Let the government take steps towards protecting temples in the state first. If it’s continuing its disregard, we’ll be forced to resume our protests,” said an NSS official. Vasu was not available for comment.