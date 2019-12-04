Accused in Mavelikkara twin murder case awarded death penalty

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The District and Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded capital punishment to the accused in the sensational Mavelikkara twin murder case of April 2018. The court awarded death penalty to 38-year-old Sudheesh for murdering his neighbours 42-year-old Biju and his wife Sasikala, 39 in front of their six-year-old son.

The couple was brutally beaten to death by an iron rod in front of Devan, their son on April 23, 2018. While Sasikala died on the spot, Biju succumbed to his injuries when he was being shifted to the hospital.

Based on the statements of the eyewitnesses and son Devan, the court awarded the sentence.

Sudheesh, who was a neighbour of the couple, was arrested by the Mavelikkara Police on the day of the murders. Biju and his family used the space in front of Sudheesh's house frequently. Angered by this, the accused who was also an alcoholic, would verbally abuse the family. He even misbehaved with Sasikala on more than one ocassions, the FIR said.

Sasikala had informed her husband about the issue and the latter confronted Sudheesh, which led to the brutal murder.

Devan who was present in the house when the incident took place alerted the neighbours who called for the police.

The court has so far examined 33 witnesses including the deceased couple's son.