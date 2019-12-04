Home States Kerala

Kerala's financial condition very bad: Minister AK Balan

The public debt of the state since Vijayan assumed office in 2016 has shot up by Rs one lakh crore to touch Rs 2.50 lakh crore as on date.

Published: 04th December 2019 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Minister for Culture and Cinema AK Balan

Kerala Minister for Culture and Cinema AK Balan (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Kerala Minister on Wednesday made no bones about the fact that the state's finances are in bad shape, echoing the fears that have been raised over and over by the Congress-led Opposition.

Kerala Minister for Culture and Cinema AK Balan said that the state's finances have never been so bad as they are today.

"We have to receive about Rs 3,200 crore from the Centre, by the GST way. The current financial position of the state is appallingly poor. Never before has the state passed through such a situation. The stage has come that it's become difficult to pay even salaries," said Balan.

The Congress-led opposition has been targeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his extravagance and frequent foreign jaunts and also blamed State Finance Minister Thomas Issac for poor fiscal management for the financial position to have become so tight.

The public debt of the state since Vijayan assumed office in 2016 has shot up by Rs one lakh crore to touch Rs 2.50 lakh crore as on date.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AK Balan​ Kerala financial condition Kerala financial situation Kerala finances
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp